Minister Mthethwa to hand over Certificates of Authentication of the Freedom Charter to National Archives and Records Services of South Africa (NARSSA)

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will on Tuesday, 26 June 2018 officially hand over Certificates of Authentication of the Freedom Charter to the National Archives and Records Services of South Africa (NARSSA) and Liliesleaf Trust at the Liliesleaf Heritage Site, Rivonia in Sandton.

The event forms part of the celebrations of the listing and registration of the Freedom Charter in the National Estate Register provided for in the NARSSA legislation. The process and authentication of the Freedom Charter was a process initiated by the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture, in order to list the Freedom Charter in the National Estate Register.

The year 2015 was declared the year of the Freedom Charter by the former State President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma. Since then, different events marked the centenary of the historic document adopted in Kliptown in 1955. Amongst others, was the national oral history conference held in KwaZulu Natal on October 2015, hosted by the National Archives and Records Services of South Africa.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 26 June 2018 Time: 10h00 Venue: Liliesleaf Heritage Site, Rivonia in Sandton

Media RSVP: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba at Cell: 074 478 7681 / [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo