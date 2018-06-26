Readout: Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan Meets Governor Yinager Dessie, National Bank of Ethiopia

Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan met with the newly-confirmed National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Yinager Dessie in Addis Ababa today. They engaged in a discussion of a range of issues relating to monetary policy and financial regulation. The Under Secretary expressed support for the May 21 announcement that foreign companies operating in Ethiopia will no longer be required to obtain foreign exchange allocations from the NBE to finance imports. He also discussed ways to help alleviate the foreign currency shortage to support Ethiopian growth and potential U.S. exports and investments. The Under Secretary and Governor also discussed ways to facilitate the growth of local businesses and expand credit available to U.S. companies doing business in Ethiopia.

