Somalia and international partners unveil New Policing Model

The Somali Federal government, Member States and international community partners launched a Joint Police Programme (JPP) for the Somali Police Force at a ceremony held in Mogadishu. The programme will strengthen the professionalism and accountability of the police and improve peace and security for all Somali citizens.

During the event, Acting UK Ambassador to Somalia Mary Shockledge announced £14 million to the JPP and called on other donors to support the coordinated implementation of the National Security Architecture through this mechanism.

Speaking at the ceremony, UK Deputy Ambassador Mary Shockledge said, “We look forward to continued close working relations with all partners to drive effective implementation; ensuring this programme translates into tangible positive impact and change on the ground”.

Spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Internal Security, the programme is also expected to expedite the ongoing transition of security responsibilities from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to Somalia’s security forces.

The Somali Federal Minister of Internal Security, Federal Member State representatives, Somali Police Commissioner and Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu welcomed the JPP as a stride forward in building local ownership and long lasting peace and development.

The Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow said,”The Joint Police structure demonstrates the best way to coordinate policing so that we form an effective policing system in Somalia. This investment in the Somali Police is an excellent opportunity for rebuilding our country and the development of peace and security”.

Adopted by Somalia’s political leadership in 2016, the New Policing Model was presented at last year’s London Conference on Somalia as a key pillar of the country’s National Security Architecture.

Somali Police Force Commissioner General Bashir Abdi Mohamed said:It is essential to have a police that is responsible for their actions, based on the core universal principles of legality, necessity, professionalism and responsibility.

The JPP has already received commitments from the United Kingdom and the European Union totaling $42 million.

