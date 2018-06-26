South Africa: Limpopo Hearings on Possible Review of Section 25 Set to Begin Tomorrow

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will tomorrow hold public hearings into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution.

The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Members of the media intending to attend the Limpopo hearings should send their details (name, media house and contact details) to [email protected] .

Details of the Hearings: Date: Wednesday, 27 June 2018 Venue: Ephrahim Mogale Town Hall, 13 Ficus Street (Marble Hall) Time: 11:00-16:00