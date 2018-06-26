South Africa: President Ramaphosa sends his condolences on passing of renowened photographer Mr David Goldblatt

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of renowned photographer and recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga, Mr David Goldblatt who has passed on at the age of 88.

Mr Goldblatt was one of the South Africa’s most celebrated and internationally acclaimed documentary photographers.

“We have lost yet another of our own celebrated photographers, who through the lens built a reputation as one of the country’s leading documenter of the struggles of our people. He captured the social and moral value systems that portrayed South Africa during a period of apartheid system in order to influence its changing political landscape. Our country remains proud of his contribution to the portrayal of its life through the medium of photography and for leaving an indelible mark in our inclusive literary culture. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” said President Ramaphosa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.Media files Download logo