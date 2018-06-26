Uganda National Rugby 7s Series

The Black Pirates have now backed up the Kyadondo leg of the circuit with another endurance-filled display to remain the last team standing.

The sea robbers on Saturday returned to their winning ways completing an unbeaten run in the second circuit of the National 7's at Dam waters Rugby Club hosted by Jinja Hippos. Fresh from bagging the Kyadondo circuit in Kampala, getting into the second circuit saw a much composed youthful Pirates side hungry for a lead into the 2018 edition.Having won all their games humiliating hosts Jinja Hippos in a 5-26 final, thumping Toyota Buffaloes in a 5-17 semi final was completion of a job well executed. With a bulk of the Rugby Cranes stars on their side and more game time together as a unit, Buzz Pirates passed as favorites for the day with skillful phases of play and a solid defense. Coach Bobby Musinguzi revealed that “Pirates Rugby is a journey that involves hard work, patience, team work and God, above everything”. The competition returns to Kampala at Kyadondo Rugby ground where Toyota Buffaloes will be hosts of the third leg of the National Rugby 7s series.

