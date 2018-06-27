Minister Zulu to address (Small,Medium & Micro Enterprise) SMMES on Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)

Members of the media are invited to a panel discussion with the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu. Titled “BRICS in Africa: working towards the realisation of the African aspirations and SMME development”, the panel discussion will be held on June 26, 2018 at the East London IDZ Conference Centre – Zone 1A, from 10:00 -14:30. This engagement is in partnership between the Department of Small Business Development, International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) SOC Ltd.

The objective of the panel discussion is to discuss South Africa’s commitment to SMME development as a member state of BRICS as well as challenges impeding SMME development in the region. On the day, the panel will outline advanced methods in tackling issues related to building long-term strategy for SMME development, taking into account current and future challenges in the region.

This all-important meeting coincides with the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality’s (BCMM) BRICS FRIENDSHIP CITIES AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS CO-OPERATION FORUM scheduled to take place on 28 – 29 June 2018 at the East London International Convention Centre (EL ICC). Minister Zulu’s visit to the region, chiefly, the East London IDZ, serves as a build-up to this 2018 summit.

