Public Hearings On Restitution Of Land Rights Amendment Bill Continue

Public hearings hosted by the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill are well under way, with six provinces covered thus far.

At each venue, large numbers of the community attended, many of them in support of reopening land claims. Some participants provided useful insights into making amendments to the bill which will ensure that equity in the distribution of land rights is achieved. Many people want their land returned to them. Then there are those who have been waiting for title deeds since 1994, others have outstanding claims that have not been paid, while still others allege there is corruption in Communal Property Associations.

Once the public hearings in all provinces have been completed, the submissions will be captured and analysed for the legal drafters to prepare the first draft of the bill for consideration. The committee will have further engagements at Parliament with stakeholders, such as non-governmental organisations, trade unions and community-based organisations.

Details for upcoming public hearings in Eastern Cape and Gauteng are as follows:

Thursday, 28 June 2018 at 10h00

Port St Johns Hall, Port St Johns, Eastern Cape Vereeniging Theatre Hall, Vereeniging, Gauteng

Friday, 29 June 2018 at 10h00

Butterworth Civic Hall, Butterworth, Eastern Cape Sammy Marks Council Chambers, Tshwane Metro, Gauteng Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Media contact: Eastern Cape Sakhile Mokoena Cell: 081 705 2130 E-mail: [email protected] Gauteng Brent Simons Cell: 082 731 7113 E-mail:[email protected]

Media files Download logo