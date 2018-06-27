South Africa: Celebrating Young Producers in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Sectors

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will host an award ceremony to highlight excellence and exceptional achievement of young graduates, entrepreneurs and producers in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors.

The ceremony, known as the #YAFF Awards will be held under theme: “Reshaping the future of the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors by creating a sustainable path for the country’s young producers”.

In line with the National Youth Policy 2020, the department developed the Young Producers and Entrepreneurs Strategy in 2015. This strategy seeks to primarily support the establishment of youth owned and/or managed enterprises, young entrepreneurs and other activities that will encourage active participation of youth in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector in order to bridge the gap of ageing producers while reducing unemployment and poverty. As a result, the department established the #YAFF Awards in 2016 to celebrate and encourage youth participation in the three sectors.

The awards ceremony forms part of youth month celebrations and will be presented at a gala dinner. Follow the ceremony on Twitter: @DAFF_ZA, #YAFFAwards, #YouthMonth18 and on Facebook: Department of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries.

Details of the event: Date: 29 June 2016 Time: 18:00 for 18:30 Dress Code: Black Tie Venue: Velmore Hotel, 96 Main Road, Mooiplaats 355-Jr, Erasmia, 0135, Pretoria GPS Coordinates: -25.81831,28.072251

All members of the media are invited.

Please RSVP to Jamela Nkanyane on [email protected] or 082 346 9781

