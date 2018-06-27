South Africa: Mineral Resources Committee Chairperson Calls for Strong Action Against Sibanye-Stillwater

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, has called for strong action to be taken against the Sibanye-Stillwater mining company, including possibly suspending its operating licence.

It is high time the company is placed under curatorship, he said. “In the interim, it will be best for the company to have someone competent to oversee its daily operations, to take decisions that will be in the best interest of the wellbeing of workers.”

Mr Luzipo was shocked to hear of the latest death of a mine worker at the Sibanye-Driefontein operation, which brings to six the number of Sibanye workers who have lost their lives in one month, 21 since the beginning of the year. He has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

Mr Luzipo said the rate at which workers are dying at Sibanye-Stillwater mines has reached disastrous proportions.

