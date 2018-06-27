South Africa: The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) To Host Last Round of Public Consultation on the Proposed Designation of Nkomazi Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mpumalanga

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will host its last round of public consultation sessions on the proposed Nkomazi Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The planned public consultation will be taking place with the community of Nkomazi and Komatipoort at Kamaqhekeza Community Hall at Naas, in Mpumalanga on 28 June 2018. The session follows two successful public consultation sessions held with business community, traditional leaders, municipal stakeholders and interest groups in Malelane last week.

These public consultations follow the gazette notice that was published on 18 May 2018 concerning the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies’ intention to designate the SEZ.

The application for the designation of the Nkomazi SEZ was submitted by the Mpumalanga Government’s Provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism through the Mpumalanga Growth and Economic Agency (MEGA).

This was followed by a technical evaluation of the application by the Special Economic Zones Advisory Board. The Special Economic Zones Advisory Board was accordingly satisfied with the rationale and scale of potential economic opportunities in the region, and recommended that the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, designate the proposed area and grant an SEZLicence to the Mpumalanga Government’s Provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

“The designation of the Nkomazi SEZ will give the Ehlanzeni region and the Mpumalanga Province an opportunity to attract Foreign and Domestic Direct Investments which will lead to world-class infrastructure development and high impact industrial development along the Maputo Corridor,” says Davies.

He adds that the designation of the SEZ will not only provide an opportunity to process agricultural produce, which the province currently exports as primary produce, but will also catalyse other productive sectors of the economy which are key to the improvement of regional economy and creation of much- needed jobs in Mpumalanga.

Members of the public and interested parties have until 28 June 2018 to support or object to the designation of the Nkomazi SEZ.

