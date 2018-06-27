Zambia: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and INTL FCStone Host Southern African Structured Trade Seminar in Livingstone, Zambia

USAID and INTL FCStone Host Southern African Structured Trade Seminar in Livingstone, Zambia:

You are invited to cover: USAID and INTL FCStone Host Southern African Structured Trade Seminar in Livingstone, Zambia

WHAT: The opening of the Southern Africa Structured Trade Seminar with representatives from the Government of the Republic of Zambia and partner organization INTL FCStone and corporate sponsors including: ABSA, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Barak Fund, AGRA, European Investment Bank (EIB) Musika, and others.

This seminar is a unique public-private collaboration between USAID, INTL FCStone and numerous corporate sponsors all supporting an enterprise-led, demand driven model focused on growing the commodities trade and developing open and transparent markets to increase economic growth and job creation in Zambia and across Southern Africa.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 27, 2018; 8:15 a.m.

WHO: U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel L. Foote; Honorable Edify Hamukale, Provincial Minister, Southern Province; Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Kayula Siame

WHERE: Avani Resort Hotel, Livingstone

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.Media files Download logo