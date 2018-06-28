Clarion unveil ‘It’s time’ campaign for the launch of ICE Africa

'It's time' is the theme of the creative campaign developed by Clarion Gaming in support of ICE Africa (www.ICEAfrica.za.com), the first edition of which will take place across 24 and 25 of October at the Sandton Convention Centre, South Africa. The print and digital campaign, which will comprise extensive PR, advertising, sponsorship, experiential and direct marketing, as well as a dedicated social media offensive, will underline the importance of Africa as a strategic growth market and the vision of bringing ‘ICE into Africa’ – the first occasion the world's leading gaming event brand has travelled outside its London, UK, home.

With registration for the historic first edition of ICE Africa going live at www.ICEAfrica.za.com, Dan Stone, Senior Marketing Manager at ICE brand owners, Clarion Gaming, said: “ICE Africa has been created to meet the needs of the industry for an event which provides a sharp focus on the dynamics of the gaming sector here and the practicalities of doing business on the continent. We are working closely with key industry figures to deliver a bespoke event and an opportunity for all sections of the industry, including regulators, to meet, network, share best practice and see the very latest gaming innovations at first hand. We are committed to the delivery of a professional, dynamic and progressive event and we are delighted at the level of interest shown by supporters, speakers, sponsors, media partners and government bodies who all agree that it’s time to create a business-to-business gaming event that the continent of Africa can be proud of.” He added: “Clarion Gaming’s pledge to the international industry is to organise and deliver a joined-up programme of high quality business events based in strategically significant territories throughout the world and ICE Africa is an important piece in the Clarion Gaming jigsaw.” ICE Africa will comprise an extensive learning agenda, world class training and staff development modules, products and services from leading gaming brands and extensive networking opportunities. Supporting partners for ICE Africa include, the South African Bookmakers’ Association, the Western Cape Bookmakers Association, the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling and the European Casino Association. For more information on the first ICE Africa and to register, visit the ICE Africa website: www.ICEAfrica.za.com

