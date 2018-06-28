Inter-Provincial Schools Rugby Games 2018 Set to Kick off in Mongu, Western Zambia

The Zambia School Sports Associations (ZASSA) will be holding their annual Inter Provincial Ball Games in Mongu, Western Province.

Get Into Rugby Zambia is proud that rugby will again be on display after a successful 2017 outing which was held at Solwezi Grounds in Solwezi, North Western. The ZASSA Exco were happy with the progress of rugby as compared to other minor sporting disciplines such that they allowed the rugby finals to be played just prior to the football finals in front of a capacity crowd.

The 2017 games attracted 6 Provinces out of the 10 provinces in the country, namely, SOUTHERN, EASTERN, NORTH WESTERN, LUSAKA, CENTRAL AND COPPERBELT PROVINCES. The participants exhibited proper discipline both on and off the pitch to an extent that the organisers urged other games to take a leaf from rugby players.

What makes the 2018 Provincial Games extra special is the fact that girl's rugby will also be on the menu. This is particularly so because most people across the country have never before seen or heard of girl's/women's rugby. The Get Into Rugby coordinators from Lusaka Province Mr David Manda, Central Province Mr Cyprian Mooya, Southern Province Mr Stanford Kabwata and Copperbelt Province Mr Benard Mumbo have all confirmed the participation of the female and male teams, while their counterparts from Eastern Province, North Western Province, Northern Province, Muchinga Province, Luapula Provinceand hosts Western Province will only feature boy's teams in the rugby games.

The Inter Provincial School Ball Games is the largest gathering of young boys and girls from across the corners of Zambia who are brought together to compete in different sporting disciplines. The ages of participants ranges from 13 up to 18 years, participants are usually picked after a rigorous scrutiny which starts from Inter Classes, Inter Schools, Inter Zonal, Inter Districts and eventually culminating at the Inter Province stage.

Officially opening of the games will be on Saturday 30th June and will officially close on Wednesday 4th July, 2018 after hand over of trophies to deserving teams in each category.

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) will be represented by Tom Chaloba, Project Manager of Get Into Rugby, and Jeff Muwele, who is the ZRU Schools Rugby Manager for Lusaka Province.

