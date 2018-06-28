Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to Join Department of Commerce, President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa Mission to Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana

The U.S. Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Nash will join a delegation from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) on a mission to Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana later this month. The visits provide an opportunity for the delegation to gather insight into market opportunities and challenges faced by U.S. businesses in these fast-growing economies.

During the visit, the delegation will also hear more about MCC’s investments aimed at increasing private sector-led economic growth. MCC’s $524.7 million Côte d’Ivoire Compact is designed to support private investment by building workforce capacity and reducing transportation costs.

MCC’s $498 million Ghana Power Compact will transform the power sector and provide more reliable, affordable power to the country’s businesses and households. A lack of affordable and reliable power is a barrier to doing business in Ghana, holding back the country’s potential for private investment and partnership with businesses.

For additional information on how to cover this trip, contact [email protected]

