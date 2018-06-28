Minister Mokonyane To Wrap Up Youth Month With A Tour For The Deaf Youth And Deaf Federation Of South Africa

The Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane will on Friday, 29 June 2018, meet with the deaf youth and Deaf Federation of South Africa in Soweto, to engage the broadcasters about the need to cater for the deaf community.

Minister Mokonyane will interact with young people who are deaf at the Hector Peterson Memorial in Soweto, followed by a tour of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). This interaction forms part of the two-day session with the Deaf Youth and Deaf Federation of South Africa which aims to provide South Africa’s deaf community an opportunity to engage with all these stakeholders and highlight issues that affect them. On day one, government will share policies that are aimed at creating enabling environment for the deaf community.

“As we wrap up Youth Month as government we need to create a conducive and safe environment for the country’s deaf young people, and ensure that they too enjoy equal opportunities in this country.” Said Minister Mokonyane.

