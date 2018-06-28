Overseas Private Investment Corporation President and CEO to Travel to Africa, Launch New Investment Initiative Bolstering Trade and Connectivity in Africa

Overseas Private Investment Corporation, the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W. Washburne will travel to Zambia, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, and Kenya from July 9-23. The trip will be Washburne’s first official travel to Africa since becoming the head of the agency in 2017.

While on the continent, Washburne plans to meet with senior government officials and the private sector as well as visit OPIC supported projects including an off grid solar plant in Zambia, a tea processing facility in Rwanda, and a local transportation project in South Africa. He also plans to roll out a new OPIC investment initiative focused on bolstering transportation and connectivity in Africa.

