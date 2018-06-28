Power Africa Announces Gas Roadmap To 2030 at World Gas Conference

Today, at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Agency for International Development's Power Africa Coordinator launched the Gas Roadmap to 2030 for sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The Roadmap outlines a plan for achieving up to 16,000 megawatts of additional gas-fired power generation in SSA by 2030.

Power Africa's Gas Roadmap estimates U.S. companies could invest in, or compete for, $175 billion worth of gas power projects in SSA, with the potential for at least $5 billion of U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas by 2030.

