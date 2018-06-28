Simba Head Coach Ian Snook expects Zimbabwe to pose a different kind of challenge when the two sides face off in Rugby Africa Gold Cup action at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday 30 June 2018.

Speaking at a news conference to unveil his match day 23 on Thursday morning, Snook said, “Zimbabwe bring a different challenge in that they are a fast, speedy side on the outside and are big and strong upfront. They'll pose a slightly different challenge to what we had in Morocco. We are anticipating a fairly strong game from them.”

Commenting on the return of Isaac Adimo and Darwin Mukidza's positional switch, Snook said, “Isaac wasn't available last week because of exams…he's back and starts at 10. Obviously we thought Darwin had a really good game at first five…we think he can play well at second five as Leo Seje is out injured.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Video: Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Kenya Coach Snook expects tough challenge from visiting Zimbabwe