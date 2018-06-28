South Sudan: Invitation to Press Conference

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, will hold a press conference on Friday 29th June at 14:00 hours.

Mr Shearer will provide remarks about recent progress in relation to the peace process as well as discuss the security situation in South Sudan as it relates to UNMISS activities. He will also take questions from the media.

Date: Friday 29 June 2018 Venue: Juba Conference room –Tomping Time:1400-1500 hours Journalists are kindly asked to come with a valid press card/ID no later than 13:45 hours The press conference will be carried live on Radio Miraya and can be accessed on the TuneIn app as well as directly from the UNMISS website: https://unmiss.unmissions.org/audio

