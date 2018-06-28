The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) to Host the National B-Bbee Rural and Township Economy Summit in the Eastern Cape

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development, Eastern Cape Provincial Government and Buffalo City Municipality will host a two-day Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Rural and Township Economy Summit in East London from 19-20 July 2018.

Entrepreneurs, officials from all three sphere of government, and representatives of business organisations, development finance institutions and universities will attend the Summit.

The Summit seeks to advance and enhance through discourse among diverse stakeholders, government’s key developmental objectives of skills development, job creation, localisation and supplier development in order to create and develop the aspiring entrepreneurs in rural and township communities.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies the Summit will also create a platform for all three spheres of government and the Presidential Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council to enter into dialogue with private sector and the general public, who will be able to express their views on rural and township economies.

“The Summit also seeks to ensure that the commissions that will be set up during the two days will engage and discuss with the delegates pertinent issues that affect and impact the rural and township businesses and come up with implementable solutions which will be adopted by the Advisory Council in its programmes of action moving forward. It is also expected that it will address the importance of youth entrepreneurship and impart knowledge. These engagements and discussions will be critical in ensuring that an all-inclusive society that is economically developed and sustainable is achieved,” says Davies.

The MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism in the Eastern Cape, Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane says any effort that seeks to enhance and place SMMEs at the centre of economic development in South Africa is important.

“This Summit gives SMMEs from our rural communities and townships a perfect platform to tell government what needs to be done to build a thriving SMME sector. We hope that this Summit will iron out all the bottlenecks that hamper the growth and aspirations of SMMEs,” add Mabuyane

Eminent issues that will be discussed during the summit include: •The strengthening of industries in the township and rural economy •Impact and importance of government and private sector procurement •Mechanism to support industries in the rural areas and township economies •Impact of fronting on the rural and township economy •The impact of the digital revolution on the Rural and Township economies

Journalists who are interested in covering the event are requested to send their details including ID/passport numbers for accreditation to Bonolo Moloto at [email protected] by 4 July 2018.

