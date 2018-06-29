Constitutional Review Committee Moves on to Kimberley

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will on Saturday (30 June 2018) move to the last leg of its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, to Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

