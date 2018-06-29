Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Prime Minister Ouyahia in Algeria

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:‎

‎On June 28, after participating in the Fifth U.S.-Algeria Counterterrorism Dialogue in Algiers, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia. The Deputy Secretary and Prime Minister discussed cooperation to address regional issues, including their support for the UN-led diplomatic efforts to stabilize Libya and support the Mali peace process, and opportunities to expand U.S.-Algerian economic and commercial ties.

The two also discussed Algeria’s experience with de-radicalization and countering violent extremism. The Deputy Secretary emphasized the United States’ commitment to strengthening and broadening U.S.-Algerian relations.

