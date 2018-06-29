Media Statement on the Conclusion of the BRICS Security Ministers Meeting

The 8th BRICS National Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting was held on 28 and 29 June 2018 in eThekwini, South Africa. Hon. D. Letsatsi-Duba, Minister of State Security of the Republic of South Africa presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by his Excellency the Minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet, General Sergio Etchegoyen from Brazil, his Excellency Secretary General of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Mr Nikolai Patruchev, his Excellency the National Security Advisor of India, Mr Ajit Doval and his Excellency Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Mr Yang Jiechi.

The NSAs underlined that this meeting presented their collective commitment to cooperate in preventing, mitigating and combating security threats. They acknowledged the positive contribution of BRICS countries on issues related to security.

The NSAs deliberated on various international hotspot areas currently impacting on the global security environment. They agreed that international peace and stability remained fragile and regression is possible if the peace is not guarded. On this matter the NSAs agreed to continue monitoring the current security threats and collaborate on issues of mutual interest.

The NSAs thanked and congratulated the working groups on Counter-Terrorism and the Security in the use of ICTs on their deliberations and positive outcomes of their meetings, which took place in April and May 2018 respectively.

In relation to counter terrorism, the NSAs reaffirmed the transnational nature of terrorism, which is evolving and necessitates a continuous reassessment of threats and sharing of perspectives amongst BRICS countries. They agreed that BRICS countries should continuously explore areas of convergence in the fight against terrorism and should act united in exploring opportunities to present a BRICS perspective on this matter.

With regard to the Security in the use of ICTs, the NSAs acknowledged the importance of establishing a solid framework for cooperation among BRICS countries on ensuring security in the use of ICTs. On this matter, BRICS countries will work towards the consideration and elaboration of a BRICS intergovernmental agreement on cooperation.

The NSAs also deliberated on peacekeeping and transnational organised crime and resolved that discussions will be held before the end of the year towards the proposed establishment of working groups on these topics.

Finally the NSAs discussed the proposal to establish a BRICS Intelligence Forum, as proposed by Brazil. Further deliberations on this proposal are underway.

Hon. Letsatsi-Duba expressed her appreciation to her counterparts from BRICS countries for their active participation and contributions in making the meeting successful.

