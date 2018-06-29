Minister Naledi Pandor holds an Indaba with the student leaders on Leadership, Values and Future

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor will host an indaba with student leaders to discuss issues related to leadership, values and the future.

The event will take place at the University of Johannesburg – Soweto Campus on Saturday, 30 June 2018, from 09h00 – 13h00.

It will be attended by about 200 student leaders from across political and religious student organizations in Gauteng.

Minister Pandor will be joined by the Head of the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, Ms. Yoliswa Makhasi, the Chairperson of the Moral Regeneration Movement, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa and the Chief Executive Officer of Higher Education and Training HIV/Aids Programme, Dr. Ramneek Ahluwani, who will all form a panel to interact with the student leaders.

The meeting will begin with a presentation on trends and statistics emanating from a report on student social behaviors on campuses. The statistics paint a picture of high levels of social ills which take place on campuses.

The intention of this event is not only to ignite conversations amongst students, but also to significantly contribute towards the establishment of safe and conducive learning environments at institutions of higher education. It is also envisaged that this event will promote the strengthening of a culture of positive peer accountability where students will among themselves support ethical and constructive leadership and hold each other accountable for their actions.

While focused on the promotion of positive and ethical behaviour and leadership, the event is also in response to issues of gender based violence, alcohol and drug abuse, various forms of discrimination, crime and so on, at our institutions of higher education and training. Addressing the scourge of these incidents at our institutions calls for leadership from leaders at the institutions and especially student leadership. It also calls for student bodies to rally in support of ethical and progressive leadership.

Media are invited.

