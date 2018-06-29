President Ramaphosa to attend the 6th South African Customs Union (SACU) Summit in Botswana

His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, will travel to Botswana on 29 June 2018 to attend the 6th SACU (Souther African Customs Union) Summit. SACU, the oldest Customs Union in the world, is constituted of Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

The Summit of Heads of States and Government meets on an annual basis to discuss progress on the implementation of the agreed SACU Work Programme. This year’s Summit will also consider the progress made thus far by the Two Ministerial Task Teams on Trade and Industry and Finance, which were established in 2017 to facilitate the review of the 2002 SACU Agreement. The discussions held at Summit will be important for providing strategic direction on the region’s development integration agenda, which aims to promote regional economic integration, industrialization and economic diversification of SACU economies. President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, and the Minister of Finance, Mr Nhlanhla Nene.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.Media files Download logo