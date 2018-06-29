South Africa: Ad Hoc committee to inquire into the intervention in the North West province pleased that Provincial Departments welcome the intervention

The Ad Hoc Committee to inquire into the Intervention in the North West Provincial Government in terms of Section 100 of the Constitution is pleased that all the provincial departments that made presentations before the committee indicated that they welcome the intervention in the North West Provincial Government in terms of Section 100 of the Constitution. The committee has also emphasised the importance of the province adopting an action plan to address the findings of the Auditor-General in order to assist the province in its turnaround strategy. The committee today was briefed by National Treasury, Auditor-General, Premier of the North West province and the MECs of the six departments under administration on the fiscal position and governance and financial management of the province.

The committee has expressed shock at the manner in which public finances have been handled in the North West province. Members of the committee have expressed their displeasure at the manner in which the Office of the Premier has centralised services that should be performed by the provincial Department of Local Government and other provincial departments. This has resulted in the Office of the Premier being an implementing agent instead of conducting monitoring and evaluation over provincial governments.

The committee has also lamented the lack of consequent management for irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, particularly in the five departments that are currently under section 100 (1) (b) intervention, through-out the years which has led to the escalation incidents of irregular expenditure, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The committee also believes that oversight institutions such as the portfolio committees in the North West Provincial Legislature and Councillors in the municipal councils have to strengthen their oversight.

The committee believes that there should be focused political will and commitment in monitoring and oversight and the provincial leadership should take responsibility and create a culture in which accountability can be restored and strengthened in the province. The committee appreciates the positive attitude of the new Premier in the province. The committee appreciates the presentations and the spirit in which they were made today as these will assist the committee as it continues with its work. The committee will on a regular basis monitor the intervention as prescribed by Section 100 (2) of the Constitution and Rule 254 of the rules of the National Council of Provinces.

