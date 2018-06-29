South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

“We would like to appeal to this Council and to other international actors and entities concerned with the situation in South Sudan to give the IGAD peace process that is currently and earnestly underway in Khartoum, full support. This Council must be seen as fully supporting the peace process for South Sudan, not just eager to dole out blame and punishment whenever there is a setback in the process of peace-making,” he said. South Sudan gained independence in July 2011 but descended into violence in December 2013, following a political impasse between the two leaders. A peace deal signed two years later fell apart. Since the start of the conflict, thousands have been killed, nearly two million have been displaced, and untold human rights violations have been committed, including rape, abductions and pillaging. The violence has further added to humanitarian challenges the new nation already was facing due to the legacy of civil war from when it was part of Sudan. Ms. Keita reported on various “security incidents” this month so far, including deadly attacks on villages. She said the continued fighting has a direct impact on the humanitarian situation and people’s access to food. Moreover, 30 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict – seven this year alone – while a UN peacekeeper from Bangladesh died this week after his convoy came under attack. With hunger and malnutrition reaching record levels as the peak hunger season approaches, Ms. Keita warned that more than seven million people could be affected. “More than a million children under age five are forecast to be malnourished in 2018. This is a heavy and unfair price being paid by the most vulnerable of society due to no fault of their own,” she said. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).Media files Download logo

Image: A child plays in a displaced persons camp in Bor, South Sudan