Zambia Rugby Silver Cup Preps Intensify

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) and its platinum sponsor Mopani Copper Mines PLC (MCM) have officially unveiled the 2018 National Team players kit at a ceremony attended by ZRU President Gen Clement Sinkamba and MCM Chief Operations Officer Deon Van De Klerk and hosted by Mufulira Rugby Club.

In his speech to the attendees, the Mopani COO Mr Van de Klerk said his firm was excited to be partnering with the Zambia Rugby Union since 2016. He said Mopani Copper Mines has seen the strides being made by the Union in developing the game of rugby in the country and expressed satisfaction with performance of the National Team including some of the teams it sponsors in the local rugby league.

Meanwhile, the ZRU President Gen Sinkamba thanked Mopani for its continued partnership with the Union over the years. He said the Union was cognisant of the impact the sponsorship from Mopani across the entire Zambian Rugby spectrum, which ranged from Club rugby (Mufulira and Diggers Rugby Club), Women's Rugby, Youth Rugby and most of all the Senior National Rugby Team.

The kit presented included a Green, Orange and White playing including a Green track suit.

Zambia Rugby Mens Team kicks off its Africa Rugby Silver Cup campaign on Sunday 8th July, 2018 against neighbours Botswana in a game to be preceeded by the Zambia vs Botswana women's game. On Wednesday 11th July, 2018, Zimbabwe plays Botswana in the women's category while Botswana face Madagascar in the men's category. On Saturday 14th July, 2018, hosts Zambia women will play Zimbabwe women before Zambia men take on the Islanders Madagascar.

The rugby mood in the country has almost become contagious going by the number of Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media posts in the recent few weeks. All rugby enthusiasts are looking forward to a victorious week full of rugby rucks, runs, mauls, tackles, line outs and most importantly, tries from the host team.

Let the games begin!!!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has officially unveiled the 2018 National Team players kit Image: Let the games begin!!!