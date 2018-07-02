Addis Ababa: Telephonic Press Conference with Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W. Washburne

Please join us Tuesday, July 3 at 03:45PM for a telephonic press conference with Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W. Washburne. OPIC President will discuss his upcoming travel to Africa as well as OPIC’s new investment initiative which seeks to invest $1 billion in logistics, transportation, telecommunications, internet connectivity, and value chain projects across the continent.

As the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, OPIC has a long history of mobilizing private investment in Sub-Saharan Africa, a region which today accounts for one-quarter of the agency’s $23 billion global portfolio.

DETAILS: Speaker: OPIC President and Chief Executive Officer Ray W. Washburne Date: July 3, 2018 Time: 03:45pm Place: U.S. Embassy, Entoto Road Language: English.

