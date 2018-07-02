Continued Success: GROHE Exceeds Sustainability Goals

GROHE’s sustainability performance is above target. Sustainability is an integral part of GROHE's strategy which focuses on efficient growth and includes the entire value chain, partners, customers, suppliers and employees. Mission, values, strategy and organisation – the world's leading supplier of sanitary fittings has now published all relevant information on its sustainability approach in a second official report.

Today, in its second sustainability report, GROHE (www.GROHE.com), the world's leading provider of sanitary fittings, announces the economic, environmental and social impact of its business operations for the years of 2015/2016. The report indicates that GROHE's sustainability objectives are above target. In 2016, for example, GROHE almost doubled the target of reducing its water abstraction by just under 9 percent compared to 2013. GROHE was able to increase its energy efficiency to over 14 percent in the same amount of time, the target being almost 9 percent. GROHE has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by almost a quarter, the target also being just under 9 percent. In addition, GROHE is pursuing the ambitious goal of increasing its energy efficiency by 20 percent by 2020 and reducing the carbon footprint by 20 percent.

GROHE Pursues Approach of 360-Degree Sustainability

Striving for the highest levels of sustainability is an integral and essential part of GROHE's DNA and, in addition to quality, technology and design, the brand’s core value. GROHE consistently pursues a 360-degree sustainability approach that incorporates the defined areas of activity of employees, suppliers, processes, products and contribution to society in equal measure. The responsibility for sustainability rests with the Executive Board Operations which is advised in its decision-making by the interdisciplinary Sustainability Council.

GROHE Uses United Nations Goals as a Benchmark

As part of its sustainability strategy, GROHE is dealing intensively with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. These include, for example, the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation (goal 6), the support of sustainable consumption and production patterns (goal 12) and the development of measures to fight climate change (goal 13). GROHE, part of the LIXIL Group since 2014, shares the passion for sustainability with all of the group’s brands. Among other things, the common goal is a net zero environmental impact: By 2030, the positive environmental contribution of LIXIL products and services will exceed the environmental impact of all of the group's business processes.

Innovative Products as an Integral Part of the Sustainability Strategy

At GROHE, the focus is on conscious and sustainable handling of every single drop of water. Accordingly, the number of environmentally friendly products, technologies and innovations is continuously increasing. For example, GROHE Blue provides sparkling, medium sparkling and still water that is filtered and chilled directly from the kitchen tap. Based on the EU average, this can help a family of four save 600 plastic bottles a year. In addition, a study conducted by the German University of Göttingen showed that the system saves more than 60 percent of CO2 emissions compared to bottled water.

Five Times the Amount of Water in Lake Constance Is Saved

The GROHE Sense and GROHE Sense Guard water security system launched in 2017 ensures that undetected leakages – which cause 10 percent of private water consumption – are being revealed. In case of a burst pipe, the water supply is switched off immediately. In turn, the proportion of basin fittings with the water-saving EcoJoy technology has increased to approximately 70 percent (2014: 38 percent). Since their product launch in 2013, they helped save about 2.35 million hectolitres of water – which is equivalent to almost five times the amount of water in Lake Constance.

At GROHE, Efficiency and Sustainability Go Hand in Hand “At GROHE, we are responsible for a future worth living,” explains Thomas Fuhr, Executive Director Operations at GROHE, who is responsible for sustainability at the board level. He adds: “We are firmly convinced that sustainability and efficiency are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, an organisation’s future viability and economic success largely depend on its sustainability. The well-being of future generations can best be secured if sustainability also pays off economically.”

For more information, please visit www.GROHE.com/sustainability.

Press pictures can be found here. (https://goo.gl/rNPJGR)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GROHE.

MEDIA CONTACT Melanie Vrenegor Communications Manager Sustainability E-Mail: [email protected]

Press Office Edelman.ergo GmbH Agrippinawerft 28, 50678 Cologne, Germany Phone: +49 (0)221 912887-24 | Fax: +49 (0)221 912887-77 M:[email protected] | W: www.EdelmanErgo.com

About GROHE GROHE (www.GROHE.com) is the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corporation since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the past ten years alone, more than 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL LIXIL (www.LIXIL.com) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.LIXIL.com GROHE Feldmühleplatz 15 • 40545 Düsseldorf • Germany • Phone: +49(0)211/9130-3030 • www.GROHE.com

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: GROHE, the world’s leading supplier of sanitary fittings, has published its second sustainability report, providing information on the economic, environmental and social impact of its business operations in 2015/2016Image: GROHE Blue provides sparkling, medium sparkling and still water that is filtered and chilled directly from the kitchen tap. Based on the EU average, this can help a family of four save 600 plastic bottles a year. In addition, a study conducted by the German University of Göttingen showed that the system saves more than 60 percent of CO2 emissions compared to bottled water. Image: The GROHE Sense and GROHE Sense Guard water security system is a digital solution designed to reveal undetected leaks – which cause 10 percent of private water consumption – and to shut off the water supply immediately in the event of a burst pipe.Image: GROHE EcoJoy faucets reduce water consumption thanks to flow restrictors from ten litres per minute to just over five litres. Thus, a family of four can save more than 30,000 litres of water per year and reduces CO2 emissions by more than 180 kilograms. Image: The GROHE Sensia Arena shower toilet cleans with water and saves toilet paper. This paper consumption is approximately 15 kilograms per person per year.Image: With SilkMove ES, the starting point of the lever at the middle only allows the inflow of cold water and prevents unnecessary hot water consumption. This ensures to save energy.Document: GROHE Factsheet NachhaltigkeitDocument: GROHE Infographic SustainabilityDocument: Sustainability_Report_en-gb