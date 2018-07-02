GE Partners Ondo State Govt. to Train Local Entrepreneurs on Advanced Manufacturing

GE (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com), the world’s Digital Industrial Company has just concluded a skill development partnership programme involving its GE Lagos Garage and the Ondo State Information Technology Agency to develop the skills of entrepreneurs in the state in advanced manufacturing and business development.

The intensive one-week training program was aimed at empowering 25 entrepreneurs drawn from across the state with valuable skills in advanced manufacturing. The programme, facilitated by GE Garage engineers and instructors, took place at the Ondo State Information Technology Agency, Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

During the training, the entrepreneurs were exposed to cutting-edge technology, experiencing GE’s Digital Industrial leadership in shaping modern day manufacturing. They also learnt how such readily available technology can help them grow their businesses to scale.

Participants were trained at a temporary scaled version of GE Garage at the venue comprising select equipment like 3D printers, CNC mills, laser cutters amongst others. The course curriculum consisted of technical courses such as 3-D printing, CAD designing, rapid prototype development, basic subtractive manufacturing using CNC mills as well as business development courses such as the essentials of Product Branding and Marketing.

Speaking on the training, the Director, Communications & Public Affairs, GE Africa, Patricia Obozuwa, said the initiative was in continuation of GE’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through technology.

She said, “We are happy to have held this training in Ondo because GE is committed to supporting skills development in Nigeria and across Africa. You will recall that we had a similar training for secondary school students in Lagos last year in collaboration with the Lagos State Vocational & Educational Board (LASTVEB). We do this because we see ourselves as partners in building a sustainable future for Nigeria and we believe that partnerships such as this are necessary if we are to overcome the country’s and Africa’s economic challenges.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on ICT and Chair, State Information Technology Agency, ‘Olumbe Akinkugbe, thanked GE for partnering the state to upgrade the skills of the 25 entrepreneurs whilst also expressing hope for further collaborations.

“It has been a very fruitful week courtesy GE and we are happy they partnered with us to empower our youth in Ondo. We look forward to more areas of potential collaboration in the near future with GE and other likeminded organizations, as we continue to promote and sustain entrepreneurship and employment through effective use of wealth creation strategies and resources,” he said.

Image: Demilade Adesiyan, GE Lagos Garage Program Manager, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde. Secretary to the Ondo State Government and Olumbe Akinkugbe, Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on ICT at the just concluded one- week advanced manufacturing training program for select entrepreneurs in Akure, Ondo state