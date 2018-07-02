Lagos Rugby Union Men’s League: Racing Rfc Pipped Police Rfc as Lagos Rfc Defeats KC Old Boys

The Lagos Men’s League returned to the Main Bowl of the National Stadium, Lagos over the weekend after a one month break.

In Division 2 opener, Lagos Rugby Club defeated Kings College Old Boys 10-0. Fullback Taiwo Salu put up a stellar performance scoring all ten points for Lagos haven kicked a 25 meter penalty to put Lagos ahead 3-0 in the twelfth minute before grounding a fantastic overhead kick by flyhalf; Mohammed Salisu and ensuring the conversion was good.

Eco 2 Rugby Rfc walked over Dynamite Rugby Rfc of Illorin in the second match.

Scrumhalf, Abiodun Oladele crossed over the whitewash in the seventh minute to put Racing ahead in a fierce battle with Lagos Police but conversion was missed by Monday Alex. Police Scrumhalf, Sulyman Oyebola responded by kicking over two penalties to put his team in the lead 6-5. It wasn’t long before Oladele scored another well worked try, converted by Monday Alex before half time. Police winger; Malik Salihu broke the Racing defence and raced 40 meters to score under the post converted by Sulyman as Police led the game 13-12 with ten minutes remaining on the clock.

Racing surged forward in search of points but the Police defence resisted all attempts until Racing Fullback; Steven James kicked over a drop goal at the death to hand racing the game. 15-13 it ended in favour of Racing Rfc.

Cowrie Rfc mauled a hard fighting Gosar Rfc of Ajegunle 17-0 in the last Division 2 match of the day. Tries from big prop; Sunday Bassey, Winger; Daniel John and Hooker; Sodiq Oduola gave Cowries the points with the first try converted by full back; Azeez Ladipo.

TABLE STANDING

After three matches so far played in the ongoing Lagos Men’s Rugby League, Defending champions, Cowrie Rugby Fc still tops Division 1 with 12 points, followed by Racing Rugby Fc with 8 points. Police Rugby Fc are in 3rd position with 6 points, whilst Gosar Rugby fc retained bottom on the log with no point.

In Division 2, Eco II Rugby Fc are toping with 13 points closely followed by Lagos Rugby Fc with 8 points, Kings Collage Old Boys Rugby Fc are in 3rd position with 4 points, whilst Kwara Dynamite Rugby Fc is in 4th position with no point.

Next League matches will be on Sunday 15 July 2018 at the same venue.

NORTHERN LEAGUE

Defending Champions; Barewa trashed Kano police in League opener.

Northern League commenced on Saturday as Zaria Bees at hosted Sabon Gari in Zaria.

Sabon Gari winger Hakibu Aminu scored a well worked try in the twenty fifth minute converted by fly-half; Adamu Hussaini. Sadam Abubakar scored the penalty goal 20 minutes into the second half for Zaria Bees. With ten minutes, Zaria probed the Sabon Gari defence in search of a try but wre unsuccessful until Sa'ad Yusuf scored a drop goal to make it 6points for Zaria Bees. The match ended 6-7 in favour of Sabon Gari.

Kano Police were at home against Barewa in the second match held in Kano. The match ended 50-0 in favour of the away team. Barewa Center man; Joshua Effiong scored 3 tries, Flanker Jude Abrakson 2 tries, scrum-half; Isah Om 1 try, Full-back Gabriel John 1 try and Winger Christian Williams 1try. Gabriel converted 5 and missed 3 conversions. The match was officiated by: Referee- Abdulmalik Muhammad.

