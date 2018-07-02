Media statement on conclusion of South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) plenary meeting chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza, the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), convened the first SANAC Extended Plenary of 2018 on Friday 29 June, Polokwane, Limpopo Province.

The Plenary was attended by Ministers and Deputy Ministers as well as Premiers and MECs for Health from various provinces in their capacities as members of Provincial AIDS Councils.

The Plenary, which is the highest decision making body of SANAC, was briefed on key issues pertaining to the National Strategic Plan (NSP), 2017-2022 and the upcoming International AIDS Conference to be held from 23 – 27 July 2018, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The NSP is the strategic guide for the national response to HIV, TB and STIs in South Africa.

The meeting received an update on the first United Nations High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis (TB) scheduled for September 2018 by Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Furthermore, the meeting noted, that for the first time in history, Heads of State will gather under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss strategies to deal with the challenge of Tuberculosis (TB) and other infectious diseases.

Despite efforts by government and civil society organisations, the meeting noted that every year, TB remains the biggest killer yet it is an entirely preventable and curable disease. Of those individuals who contract TB, a large percentage do not even receive care – they are “missed” by health systems after failing to be diagnosed, treated or reported.

In this regard, SANAC undertook to intensify its work in addressing a national target of missing TB patients. Government, working together with all stakeholders, is committed to transform the country’s TB response to be equitable, rights-based and people-centred.

The Plenary further noted the importance of addressing other social determinants of the burden of HIV and AIDS and called for focused action on the issue of gender based violence.

Deputy President Mabuza highlighted the importance of accelerating research and development of new tools in dealing with challenges of HIV/AIDS and TB.

The Plenary also agreed to join efforts in strengthening Provincial Councils on AIDS, in particular the participation of Premiers as Chairs of the Councils.

Furthermore, the meeting received a progress report on South Africa’s funding application to the Global Fund to increase the fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The Deputy President concluded by highlighting the importance of the SANAC Secretariat to become more innovative in setting the new agenda to enhance more productivity as well as support new SANAC structures.

