Minister Shabangu to engage South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO)

Beneficiaries of social grants have been sent into panic mode following unfounded rumours that SASSA intends to close down cash pay points throughout the country. This has prompted the Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu to embark on a campaign to meet with various stakeholders for purposes of clarifying this issue.

Following a successful meeting regarding this matter with the House of Traditional leaders, Minister Shabangu has identified the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) as the next important stakeholder. Commenting on the envisaged meeting, Minister Shabangu pointed out that “The taxi industry is an important stakeholder within the value chain of social grant payments. It is this industry that is responsible for ferrying the elderly safely and on time to our pay points. Moving forward they will play an even bigger role based on the changes SASSA wishes to introduce in the administration and payment of social grants.”

Elaborating further on this issue the minister said “We are also putting together our contingency plans in anticipation of 1 October 2018 when the CPS (Cash Paymaster Services) contract will have ended. SANTACO, and indeed the entire taxi industry, will feature prominently in our plans.” It is for this reason that the Minister will meet with the national leadership of SANTACO under the following arrangements:

Date: Monday, 02 July 2018

Time: 12:00

Venue: Department of Social Development, HSRC Building, 134 Pretorius Street, Pretoria Central

Members of the media are invited to this occasion which will be followed immediately by a media briefing to be addressed by Minister Shabangu and the Acting CEO of SASSA Mr. Abram Mahlangu.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo