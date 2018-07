Match Day 3 of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup is done and with that, The Three Quarters Podcast is here with the review show. Damima Duffield and Ng'arua Kamuya take a look at the games between Kenya and Zimbabwe & Morocco and Namibia.

