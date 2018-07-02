South Africa: Breakfast Round-table Discussion on the Census of Commercial Agriculture, 2017 (CoCA 2017)

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Mr Risenga Maluleke will host a breakfast round-table discussion on the Census of Commercial Agriculture, 2017 (CoCA). The survey aims to assist in building farmer's profile, provide information on age, gender and population group, farm size, land use, land tenure, detailed livestock numbers, and the use of machinery, as well as the number of holdings with each crop and livestock type etc.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), in collaboration with Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery (DAFF) will visit farms around the country and take the agricultural census from September 2018 until March 2019. You are cordially invited to the round-table discussions that aims to engage key stakeholders on the purpose and need for a country to conduct regular censuses of agriculture.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 02 July 2018

Time: 09:00

Venue: Protea Hotel ( Marriott) Midrand, 14th street,Noordwyk ext 20

