South Africa: Invitation to attend Land Restitution Sector Consultation

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has embarked on high level measures to improve its land restoration capabilities through soliciting comment and input towards the development of a policy strategic framework that can contribute to the Commission efficiently and expediently executing its mandate.

The policy strategic framework will lay the basis for the development of improved and sustainable settlement models, an institutional framework towards an autonomous commission and improved administrative systems.

The Chief Land Claims Commissioner cordially invites you to the sector consultation session which is scheduled as follows:

Date : 5-6 July 2018

Event : Restitution Policy Strategic Framework Sector Consultation Session

Venue: Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre, Kimberly

Time : 09:00

