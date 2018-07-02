South Africa: Parliament condemns racist insults directed at officials at constitutional review hearings

Parliament has been made aware that some its officials assisting the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, which is currently conducting public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in various provinces around the country, have received several verbally abusive and racist phone calls from members of the public.

Parliament condemns this abusive behaviour in the strongest terms. Several officials currently travelling with the Committee, whose mobile phone numbers have been made public to assist with media liaison and public mobilisation, have complained of receiving racist insults and other abuse from callers.

Parliamentary officials are always willing to assist members of the public and the media to ensure a meaningful, transparent and open public participation process. In this regard, we denounce any abuse from disgruntled individuals on these platforms, as they have been created to ensure the free flow of information on parliamentary processes.

The officials were able to identify the details of some of these calls and they will be reported to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

The ongoing public hearings are the appropriate platforms for those members of the public who have genuine concerns or views regarding the process currently underway. Parliament will never tolerate any attempt to hinder its Constitutional work.

