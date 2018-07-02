The African Union High Level Ad-Hoc Committee for South Sudan Convenes on the Margins of the African Union Summit

The African Union High Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, convened its 7th meeting on the margins of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments, in Nouakchott, under the chairmanship of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. The meeting was attended by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia of Algeria; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama and the Chief of Staff of President of Chad, Ms. Banata Tchale Sow. The meeting was also attended by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Ethiopia State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hirut Zemene, as representative of the IGAD Chairperson, as well as by the AU High Representative for South Sudan, former President Alpha Omar Konare and the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui.

The Ad-hoc Committee exchanged views on how to more effectively enhance its support to and cooperation with IGAD in the ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict in South Sudan. It commended the IGAD for its tireless efforts in mediating for a political solution to the conflict in South Sudan. The Committee holds the view that there is need for unity of purpose among all the actors in order to create the required momentum for successfully concluding the peace process in South Sudan.

The Ad-hoc Committee welcomed the recent progress in the peace process, as evidenced by the face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Reik Machar on 27 June 2018, in Khartoum, Sudan, which culminated in the signing of the Khartoum Declaration Agreement committing the South Sudanese parties to a permanent ceasefire.

The Ad-hoc Committee emphasized the added value of the Ad hoc Committee to the IGAD-led peace process and underscored the need for Africa to fully assume its responsibilities and create all requisite conditions for definitively ending the war in South Sudan and salvage the civilians who have suffered the brunt of war for so long.

The Ad-hoc Committee called for the elaboration of a roadmap to guide actions, including imposition of punitive measures against those who violate the ceasefire and obstruct the peace efforts.

The Ad-hoc Committee noted with deep concern the continuing worrisome political, economic and humanitarian situation in South Sudan and its negative effect on the ordinary citizens. They called for urgent actions to address the economic and humanitarian plight in the country.

The Ad-hoc Committee reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the IGAD-led mediation process, through the High Level Revitalization Forum, as well as to the implementation of all its outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Peace and Security Department.Media files Download logo