Liquid Telecom, Dark Fibre Africa, IFC, SEACOM and Wananchi Group to discuss broadband leadership and investment strategies at London summit

The transition from voice-centric to data-centric business models for African telecommunications and broadband companies is driving change in the industry and is helping to evolve investing strategies, according to global news and leadership events provider TMT Finance (www.TMTFinance.com).

Joseph d’Arrast, EMEA Editor at TMT Finance, said: “The increasing demand for data services and attractive revenue growth opportunities are fuelling a wave of transactions in African broadband. To answer this demand, fibre companies are attempting to scale up, both by organic expansion and by acquisition, while a number of private public partnerships are helping to build network backbones through the continent,” he said.

With huge opportunities for M&A and investment in the space, TMT Finance Africa 2018 will return to London on September 19 in London, and will feature a dedicated panel on Broadband Leadership, which will discuss strategies for regional growth. Speakers on the panel include: Thinus Mulder, CEO, Dark Fibre Africa; Nic Rudnick, CEO, Liquid Telecom; Thomas Hintze, CEO, Wananchi Group; Suveer Ramdhani, Chief Development Officer, SEACOM; and Anikó Szigetvári, Global Head – TMT Group, IFC.

Other classes of infrastructure assets including mobile towers and datacentre rollout are also pressing matters for Africa’s TMT sector, according to d’Arrast. “Operators have been assessing a range of IPOs and potential consolidation, as their portfolios expand and telecom operators continue to offload infrastructure. Datacentres are also attracting significant interest with a number of greenfield projects in the pipeline,” he said.

Over 70 key speakers have been announced for the event, with CxOs and senior executives also confirmed from companies including Orange, IHS Towers, Econet Wireless, Millicom Africa, The Carlyle Group, Standard Bank, PAIX, East Africa Data Centre, Ethos Private Equity, Rack Centre, Jumia, Uber, Intelsat, Huawei, Credit Suisse and World Remit, among others.

TMT Finance Africa will feature leading senior executives (CEOs, CFOs, CSOs), Investment Bankers, Investors and Professional Advisers, with a maximum attendance of 250 to ensure premium networking. 75 Speakers are to be announced.

For more information on attending TMT Finance Africa 2018, please visit TMTFinance.com/africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TMT Finance.

About TMT Finance TMT Finance is a leading news and events provider that uniquely gathers key leadership from telecom, media and technology companies, investors, investment bankers, policy makers and advisers to assess the latest strategies and opportunities for investment and partnership.

For more information on TMT Finance visit www.TMTFinance.com/events and follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TMTFinance) and LinkedIn (https://goo.gl/wLMK5A)

Media files Download logo