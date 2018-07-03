Rugby: 21 July kick off for Kenya National Sevens Circuit

First played in 1999, the 20th edition of National Sevens Circuit returns from 21 July and runs until 15 September, traversing six Kenyan cities and towns in the quest to determine the 2018 Kenyan club sevens champions.

Action begins in Nakuru on 21 July with the opening round, the Prinsloo Sevens, played every year since 2007 at the Nakuru Athletic Club before shifting to Eldoret for the Sepetuka Sevens at the Eldoret Sports Club a week later.

The Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos will host the third round when the Kabeberi Sevens takes place on 18 August with the coastal city of Mombasa playing host to the Driftwood Sevens on 25 August.

The popular Dala Sevens on 8 September in Kisumu signals the penultimate round of the circuit which will come to a conclusion on 15 September with the Christie Sevens at Nairobi’s RFUEA Ground.

National Sevens Circuit dates Prinsloo Sevens, Nakuru -July 21/22 Sepetuka Sevens, Eldoret – July 28/29 Kabeberi Sevens, Machakos – August 18/19 Driftwood Sevens, Mombasa – August 25/26 Dala Sevens, Kisumu – September 8/9 Christie Sevens, Nairobi – September 15/16

Previous Winners 1999 Impala Saracens 2000 Impala Saracens 2001 Impala 2002 Ulinzi 2003 Ulinzi 2004 Impala 2005 Kenya Harlequin 2006 Kenya Harlequin 2007 Mwamba 2008 Mwamba 2009 Strathmore Leos 2010 Mwamba 2011 Mwamba 2012 Kenya Harlequin 2013 KCB 2014 KCB 2015 Nakuru 2016 Homeboyz 2017 Kabras Sugar

About the National Sevens Circuit First played in 1999,The National Sevens Circuit is an annual series of rugby sevens tournaments run by the Kenya Rugby Union in conjunction with host clubs featuring teams from across the country. Teams compete for the National Sevens Circuit title by accumulating points based on their finishing position in each tournament. The season’s circuit currently comprises 6 tournaments in 6 cities and towns across Kenya.

Image: Action between Homeboyz and KCB at the last leg of the 2017 National Sevens Circuit, the Dala Sevens in Kisumu