South Africa: Public hearings on the possible Amendment of section 25 move to Ermelo

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will tomorrow hold public hearings into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. This is the second of three hearings to be held in the province this week.

The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Details of the Hearings

Date: Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Venue: Msukaligwa Town Hall (Ermelo)

Time: 11:00-16:00

