On 09 July 2018, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat will release an updated state of food and nutrition security and vulnerability in Southern Africa in 2018.

The information is consolidated by the SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) Programme, from 2018 vulnerability assessment and analyses (VAA) conducted by SADC Member States.

The report will provide estimates of the number and proportion of food and nutrition insecure and vulnerable people in the region, and several indicators such as: prevalence of malnutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; agricultural performance; the climate outlook; poverty; HIV; gender; markets analysis; and climate change.

This information enables Member States and development partners to respond effectively to food and nutrition insecurity and vulnerability and work towards achieving the objectives of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals.

A Press Release and Video Release will be shared with the media and will be uploaded on the SADC website and social media platforms on Monday 09 July 2018.

What: State of Food and Nutrition Security and Vulnerability in Southern Africa, 2018 When: Monday 09 July 2018 Where: SADC website and social media platforms Who: Permanent Secretaries from Ministries responsible for National Vulnerability Assessment Committees of SADC Member States and the Head – Disaster Risk Reduction Unit of the SADC Secretariat and development partners.

