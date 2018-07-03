Visit of United Nations Deputy Secretary-General to South Sudan:

Dear Media Colleagues,

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed, will arrive in South Sudan on Tuesday for a joint visit with the African Union to promote women’s participation in peace, security and development.

The Deputy Secretary-General will have bilateral meetings with authorities in Juba. She will visit a protection of civilians site, a hospital that treats victims of gender-based violence, and community resilience programmes. She will also hold meetings with women’s groups, religious leaders and civil society groups, among others.

The AU’s Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop will join the Deputy Secretary-General on the trip.

Media are invited to attend a press conference with the Deputy Secretary-General and AU Special Envoy on Wednesday.

Date: Wednesday 4 July 2018 Venue: Juba Conference room –Tomping Time: 1630-1715

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).Media files Download logo