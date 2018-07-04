Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Givies keynote address at the 2nd Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Governance Seminar

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, will be presenting her key note address at the 2nd BRICS Governance Seminar at the Sandton Convention Centre. Under the leadership of Minister Dlodlo, the National School of Government, together with the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and China Foreign Languages Publishing Group will be hosting the second BRICS Governance Seminar. The purpose of the seminar is to share experiences on how to build effective global governance.

The inaugural BRICS governance seminar was held in China in 2017, during the month of August. It was decided that this seminar will be held each year by a host school of government of each BRICS country where the summit is held. The five BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) member countries are all leading developing or newly industrialised countries on their continents and are distinguished by their large, sometimes fast-growing economies and significant influence on regional affairs.

All media is invited to the one day seminar as follows:

Date: 04 June 2018

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

Time: 09h00 – 17h00

