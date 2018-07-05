Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Ojee, Mose, Muniafu return as Simbas take on Uganda

The Simbas have made four changes to the side that started last weekend's 45-36 win over Zimbabwe at the RFUEA Ground as they brace for the Gold Cup's East African derby against Uganda at the same venue on Saturday 7 July 2018.

This fixture also doubles up as the Elgon Cup second leg, Simbas holding a 34-16 lead from the first leg in Kampala on 26 May.

Jacob Ojee (inset,right) and Vincent Mose make their first starts of the campaign after missing the opening two rounds due to academic and work related commitments, Ojee slotting in on the left wing with Mose starting at fullback.

Former Kenya Sevens international Felix Ayange is handed his first test cap, starting on the right wing. Oliver Mang'eni is reinstated to the starting line after coming off the bench last weekend, taking the place of Malcolm Onsando who is rested for this tie alongside Edmund Anya, Tony Onyango, Max Kang'eri and Curtis Lilako who came on as second half replacements last weekend. Biko Adema drops to the bench.

Hillary Mwanjilwa is also in line for a potential debut after being named on the bench alongside France based Simon Muniafu who could make his first appearance of the season.

The Simbas come into this match off the back of two wins, a 28-24 win away to Morocco on 23rd June and last weekend's cliffhanger in Nairobi against Zimbabwe which ended in a 45-36 victory for the side coached by Ian Snook.

Simbas

15.Vincent Mose (Impala Saracens), 14. Felix Ayange (Kabras Sugar/debut), 13. Peter Kilonzo (KCB), 12. Darwin Mukidza (KCB/Vice Captain), 11. Jacob Ojee (KCB), 10. Isaac Adimo (Kenya Harlequin), 9. Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), 1. Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), 2. Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), 3. Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), 4. Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), 5. Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), 6. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 7. Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), 8. Davis Chenge (KCB/Captain) REPLACEMENTS 16. Peter Karia (KCB), 17. Moses Amusala (KCB), 18. Hillary Mwanjilwa (Kabras Sugar/potential debut), 19. Simon Muniafu (Decazeville, France), 20. Dalmus Chituyi (Homeboyz), 21. Martin Owilah (KCB), 22. Xavier Bett (Impala Saracens), 23. Biko Adema (Nondescripts)

