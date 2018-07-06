South Africa: Committee happy with Parliament and NEHAWU agreement

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour Mr Lemias Mashile has welcomed the wage agreement between Parliament and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU).

“This agreement will hopefully contribute to the betterment of relations at the workplace. It is exciting news that the agreement has finally been signed as drawn out negotiations had a potential to impact on functioning of the institution,” Mr Mashile said.

A communique from Parliament indicated that the parties had concluded negotiations for adjustments of salaries and conditions of service for the current financial year.

