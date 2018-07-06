South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee delegation concludes hearings in two Provinces

A delegation of the Constitutional Review Committee today concluded the Free State leg of its public hearings in the Phuthaditjhaba thus completing hearings in two provinces.

The delegation visited the Northern Cape last week and held four public hearings in amongst others Springbok, Upington, Kuruman and Kimberley. Hearings in the Free State were also held in Botshabelo and Welkom.

Co-Chairperson of the committee, Mr Lewis Nzimande, commended the large number of South Africans that attended the hearings. “Every day at least 600 people attended our hearings. They were vibrant, yet orderly. They broke out in song and dance at time, yet they were orderly. This must be commended.

“These large numbers we saw is a reflection of the importance of land in our country. It can also be seen as positive to the trust that ordinary South Africans put in Parliament and its processes.”

Mr Nzimande welcomed the variety of views and “quality” of inputs made by the public. He said it is clear that South Africans thought deeply about this before coming to hearings. Mr Nzimande reiterated that the hearings are for all South Africans, irrespective of colour, political affiliation or viewpoint, who wish to have a say on expropriation of land without compensation.

Mr Nzimande assured the public that all views will be taken into consideration during deliberations on the matter. “We want to encourage the public to attend the remainder of the hearings.” The two delegations of the committee will reconvene in just over a week to restart public hearings. Team A will travel to the North West for hearings on 17 July and Team B will reconvene on 18 July in KwaZulu-Natal.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo