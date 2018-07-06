South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee Delegation Concludes Mpumalanga hearings

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, which is conducting public hearings into the desirability of amending section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation of land in the public interest without compensation, has completed hearings in Mpumalanga.

The hearings form part of the committee’s nationwide drive to engage the public as it considers the mandate given to it by both houses of Parliament. In Mpumalanga the delegation visited Mbombla, Ermelo and Middelburg.

“The hearings have given life to provisions of the Constitution and shown first-hand that ours is a maturing society based firmly on the prescripts of democracy,” said Mr Vincent Smith, the Co-Chairperson of the committee.

The tolerance demonstrated in Mpumalanga and Limpopo must be applauded. “Despite the few grumblings, people were generally able to listen to opposing views from the floor. We are confident that the hearings have been fair all-round,” Mr Smith emphasised.

The delegation will visit North West and Gauteng for further consultations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media files Download logo